Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
December 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Caste Violence

People from the Scheduled Caste communities of six villages in Naubatpur block of Patna district have fled their homes in the wake of an armed raid by men of the Bhumi Sena, an organisation of the landholders of Bara village on December 23.

Taken by surprise, one person was killed on the spot and five others were injured.
People from the Scheduled Caste communities of six villages in Naubatpur block of Patna district have fled their homes in the wake of an armed raid by men of the Bhumi Sena, an organisation of the landholders of Bara village on December 23. The adherents of the Bhumi Sena, reportedly led by one Sunil Singh, raided the village at dawn and opened fire. Taken by surprise, one person was killed on the spot and five others were injured.

DIG vs Election

The Karnataka government has been directed not to associate the deputy inspector general of police (Intelligence), D R Karthikeyan, “directly or indirectly” with any kind of work connected with the elections. It has been alleged that the DIG had sent telex messages to all police stations in the state instructing the officers to ensure that only official Congress (I) candidates filed their nominations for the Assembly poll.

TDP vs Congress

The picture is not as rosy for the ruling Congress (I) as it was in the past elections in Andhra Pradesh due primarily to the emergence of the new regional party, the Telugu Desam, which poses a serious threat to its electoral prospects. The N T Rama Rao phenomenon has indeed generated nationwide interest.

Airport Drama

Irate crowds stormed the tarmac of Trivandrum airport to force striking Indian Airlines workers to help out passengers stranded inside an Air India Boeing. The incident was the culmination of a tense one-and-a-half hour drama during which passengers and crew had to wait in the aircraft as the Indian Airlines loaders, on a flash strike, refused to move the ladder to the aircraft.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 06:00:30 am
