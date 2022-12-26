December 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Akali talks

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will negotiate with Akali leaders on their demands after the elections in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura on January 5, Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh said. The CM assured Akali leaders that they would not be arrested if they came to Delhi for discussions.

Workers’ strike

A series of strikes involving about three million workers will affect the working of the public sector undertakings in the next one month, marking the beginning of a period of prolonged labour troubles ahead. Barring strikes in a few units with local demands, all major all-India strikes are jointly sponsored by the Opposition-led trade unions in defence of their charter of demands, which includes scrapping of the Bureau of Public Enterprises’ guidelines restricting wage raises.

Dissidents’ party

Former Congress (I) dissidents in Gujarat, who left the ruling party on December 1, have decided to form their own separate regional party which will be known as the Rashtriya Congress. The formal announcement of the new party will be made at the first state-level convention of the break-away group to be held in Navroji Hall in the Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

NTR’s fight

Notwithstanding the various handicaps that beset his party, the Telugu Desam president, N T Rama Rao, is fighting a relentless battle for power in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The regional party, which was founded by the glamour star of Telugu film industry nine months ago in a bid to topple the Congress-I from power and provide a “corruption-free” rule in the state, mainly lacks a well-drilled propaganda machinery and the galaxy of leaders that the ruling party can boast to gear electoral campaign. It is also no match to the infinite fund-raising capacity of the well-entrenched Congress-I.