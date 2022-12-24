December 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Commission

An agreement on the setting up of a joint Indo-Pakistan commission marked the first day’s talks between the foreign secretaries of the two countries. The foreign ministers will meet in New Delhi next year to sign the agreement formally setting up the commission. The joint commission will tackle Indo-Pakistan problems relating to economic co-operation, trade, industries, education, health, cultural co-operation, tourism, visas etc.

Jayewardene’s Win

With 31.4 lakh Sri Lankan voters out of a total of 57.4 lakh voting their approval for the extension of the present parliament’s life in a referendum, President Junius Richard Jayewardene has emerged triumphant for the second time in two months over his opponents. The life of the 168-member parliament, due to expire in August next year, now gets extended till August 1989. The ruling United National Party will be able to hold on to its majority in the parliament till then.

Congress Expulsions

The Andhra Pradesh Congress-I committee has expelled from the party 85 of its prominent members, including 15 sitting legislators, for defying its directive to withdraw candidature against the official party nominees. December 21 was the deadline set by the APCC-I for retirement of the rebel candidates from contest against the Congress-I nominees.

Committee For Ganga

The Indo-Bangladesh joint rivers commission (JRC), which has been deliberating on the vexed problem of augmenting the flow of the Ganga during the lean season, is now likely to constitute a sub-committee to handle this question at the technical level.