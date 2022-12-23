scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Premium

December 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Indira Gandhi fears poll rigging 

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wanted the Election Commission and the state government to take all steps to ensure free and fair polls. The PM also assured the Centre’s help for this purpose.

Indira Gandhi, US in Pakistan, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, pakistan, Soviet Union, Indo-Bangla Talks, Soviet Nuke Freeze, indian expressPakistan authorities are stated to be “very busy” refurbishing several houses in Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad to accommodate a number of top Americans who have been asked to shift there from various parts of the world to lay the groundwork for some unspecified job which may have something to do with South Asian and South-West Asian politics.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed apprehension of rigging and booth capturing in the coming assembly election in Tripura and wanted the EC and the state government to take all steps to ensure free and fair polls. The PM also assured the Centre’s help for this purpose.

US in Pakistan: Pakistan authorities are stated to be “very busy” refurbishing several houses in Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad to accommodate a number of top Americans who have been asked to shift there from various parts of the world to lay the groundwork for some unspecified job which may have something to do with South Asian and South-West Asian politics.

According to sources, some 60 American experts on electronics and monitoring devices from Egypt have been asked to prepare to go to Pakistan.

Indo-Bangla talks: The Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission began a three-day sitting. Official sources described the first day’s discussions as positive and constructive with the two sides considering the question of sharing of the Teesta river waters and problems connected with other common rivers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
2 in Pakistan among 11 named by NIA for killing Udaipur tailor: Bid to cr...
2 in Pakistan among 11 named by NIA for killing Udaipur tailor: Bid to cr...

The meeting, which is the 23rd of the Indo-Bangladesh JRC, is the first after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding during the visit of Gen Ershad to New Delhi in October.

Soviet nuke freeze: The Soviet Union declared that it was prepared to freeze its nuclear arsenal. It offered to come to an agreement on a complete and general nuclear tests ban so that no more new kinds and types of nuclear weapons might be developed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:39:23 am
Next Story

Why Beijing’s rising maritime clout calls for a joint India-Japan nuclear submarine project

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
December 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Indira Gandhi fears poll rigging 
December 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Indira Gandhi fears poll rigging 

ie-banner

ie-banner

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close