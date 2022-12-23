December 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Indira Gandhi fears poll rigging 

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed apprehension of rigging and booth capturing in the coming assembly election in Tripura and wanted the EC and the state government to take all steps to ensure free and fair polls. The PM also assured the Centre’s help for this purpose.

US in Pakistan: Pakistan authorities are stated to be “very busy” refurbishing several houses in Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad to accommodate a number of top Americans who have been asked to shift there from various parts of the world to lay the groundwork for some unspecified job which may have something to do with South Asian and South-West Asian politics.

According to sources, some 60 American experts on electronics and monitoring devices from Egypt have been asked to prepare to go to Pakistan.

Indo-Bangla talks: The Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission began a three-day sitting. Official sources described the first day’s discussions as positive and constructive with the two sides considering the question of sharing of the Teesta river waters and problems connected with other common rivers.

The meeting, which is the 23rd of the Indo-Bangladesh JRC, is the first after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding during the visit of Gen Ershad to New Delhi in October.

Soviet nuke freeze: The Soviet Union declared that it was prepared to freeze its nuclear arsenal. It offered to come to an agreement on a complete and general nuclear tests ban so that no more new kinds and types of nuclear weapons might be developed.