December 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: An Indo-Pak commission

India and Pakistan have already arrived at a compromise through diplomatic channels on the scope of the Indo-Pakistan joint commission they intend to set up after talks between the foreign secretaries of the two countries in New Delhi. The foreign ministers are likely to be the co-chairmen of the joint commission which will meet periodically to tackle various bilateral questions.

The Indian draft seeks to empower the commission to tackle questions relating to economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, trade, travel and visas. Pakistan is reported to have suggested that the commission should also take up political and military questions — a suggestion New Delhi has been averse to accepting.

China on border: Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang said there had been “some improvement” in relations with India. He said the border dispute between the two countries was rooted in history and added that with good intentions on both sides, “it won’t be that difficult to solve this problem.”

CM vs Dissidents: Dissident Congress (I) legislators took up their battle against Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale to the legislative assembly through a breach of privilege notice, but the Speaker, Sharad Dighe, turned it down on technical grounds. However, the Speaker described the former’s remarks, (that the dissidents are “goondas”) which has provoked 39 ruling party members to move the notice, as unfortunate.

Soviet promise: In what appeared to be a major new arms proposal, the new Soviet leader, Yuri V Andropov, offered to slash Soviet medium-range missiles deployed in Europe to the number of missiles possessed by France and Britain. He mentioned no specific figure.