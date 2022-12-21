December 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Govt denies report on proposed strike against Pak nuclear facilities

A report by The Washington Post suggesting that India’s military leaders have prepared a contingency plan for a pre-emptive strike against Pakistani nuclear facilities and proposed such an attack to the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, earlier this year was denied by the Indian Government.

The Washington Post, quoting US intelligence sources, says the PM decided against carrying out an attack on Pakistan’s nuclear installations when she first heard the proposal nine months ago, “but she did not foreclose the option of striking if Pakistan appeared on the verge of acquiring a nuclear capability”.

Foreign pressures: Prime Minister Indira Gandhi complained that foreign powers were trying to keep India under their influence by putting direct and indirect pressure on the country to change its policies. But India will not be pressurised by them and leave its goal of self-reliance, she said.

Replace Bhosale: Dissidents in the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislature party are “seriously” contemplating requisitioning a meeting to express their lack of confidence in Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale. Addressing a press conference jointly, the dissident leaders, Balasaheb Pawar and Jambuwantrao Dhote (both MPs) said 111 legislators had so far signed a memorandum addressed to the party high command pleading for immediate replacement of Bhosale.

Diego Garcia: Mauritius will continue to fight relentlessly to regain possession of Diego Garcia, and will urge the coming non-alined summit in New Delhi to give a call for the early return of the island. Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugauth said that he had sought the support of India, as the host country for the summit.

PM Indira Gandhi, during her visit to Mauritius, had lent strong support for the restoration of Diego Garcia to Mauritius, he said. While Britain had accepted the sovereignty of Mauritius over the island, it was not prepared to ask the US to dismantle its military base on the plea that the base was meant to preserve peace.