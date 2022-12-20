December 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Unrest in Maharashtra Congress

Dissidents in the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislature party, reacting angrily to Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale’s utterances against them, have drafted an 18-point charge-sheet against him which is to be submitted to the party high command. When six MLAs could be suspended from the party for using filthy language, Bhosale was also liable for a similar action, the two leaders of the dissidents said. The charge-sheet accused Bhosale of inefficiency, nepotism, anti-party activity and undignified behaviour.

Milan Missiles

India is understood to have begun receiving deliveries of “Milan” anti-tank missiles, considered to be among the most advanced in the world. Manufactured jointly by France and West Germany, “Milan” incorporates a semi-automatic guidance technique for fast operation. It is easily portable and can be operated from armoured or unarmoured vehicles.

Portugal PM Resigns

Portugal’s Prime Minister Francisco Pinto Balsemão announced his resignation but said there would be no early general elections. He said in a statement to the press that he had decided to devote himself entirely to the Social Democratic Party, which emerged as the biggest loser in local elections last weekend. He gave no indication of who will follow him.

PM Campaigns

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, addressing a series of election meetings, Gandhi compared the performance of the Congress (I) governments in several states with that of the non-Congress (I) governments to drive home the point that it was necessary to strengthen the ruling party at the Centre by electing the same party in the states.

N-Plant Blast

South Africa’s first nuclear power station has been hit by a series of explosions, but officials have refused to release any details. An official of a French company involved in the construction said that there had been four blasts and “it certainly was an attack, a case of sabotage.”