scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

December 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Unrest in Maharashtra Congress

Dissidents in the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislature party, reacting angrily to Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale’s utterances against them, have drafted an 18-point charge-sheet against him which is to be submitted to the party high command.

The charge-sheet accused Bhosale of inefficiency, nepotism, anti-party activity and undignified behaviour.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Dissidents in the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislature party, reacting angrily to Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale’s utterances against them, have drafted an 18-point charge-sheet against him which is to be submitted to the party high command. When six MLAs could be suspended from the party for using filthy language, Bhosale was also liable for a similar action, the two leaders of the dissidents said. The charge-sheet accused Bhosale of inefficiency, nepotism, anti-party activity and undignified behaviour.

Milan Missiles

India is understood to have begun receiving deliveries of “Milan” anti-tank missiles, considered to be among the most advanced in the world. Manufactured jointly by France and West Germany, “Milan” incorporates a semi-automatic guidance technique for fast operation. It is easily portable and can be operated from armoured or unarmoured vehicles.

Portugal PM Resigns

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

Portugal’s Prime Minister Francisco Pinto Balsemão announced his resignation but said there would be no early general elections. He said in a statement to the press that he had decided to devote himself entirely to the Social Democratic Party, which emerged as the biggest loser in local elections last weekend. He gave no indication of who will follow him.

PM Campaigns

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, addressing a series of election meetings, Gandhi compared the performance of the Congress (I) governments in several states with that of the non-Congress (I) governments to drive home the point that it was necessary to strengthen the ruling party at the Centre by electing the same party in the states.

N-Plant Blast

South Africa’s first nuclear power station has been hit by a series of explosions, but officials have refused to release any details. An official of a French company involved in the construction said that there had been four blasts and “it certainly was an attack, a case of sabotage.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 06:00:13 am
Next Story

Attending birthday party, 2 suffocate at tavern on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

December 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Unrest in Maharashtra Congress
December 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Unrest in Maharashtra Congress

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close