Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

December 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Palestine Matters

India and Egypt stressed the need for Palestinian participation in any move aimed at finding a just and durable solution of the Arab-Israel conflict and resolving the West Asian crisis, after a detailed exchange of views between Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on the international situation with particular reference to the situation in West Asia and the role of the non-aligned movement.

Pakistan thrashed India by seven goals to one to annex the Asian Games hockey gold for the fourth time in succession and the sixth time since the tournament started in 1958.

Hockey Gold For Pak

Pakistan thrashed India by seven goals to one to annex the Asian Games hockey gold for the fourth time in succession and the sixth time since the tournament started in 1958. No amount of excuses can absolve India for this humiliating defeat. The ovation from the 27,000 spectators at the National Stadium for Pakistan’s victory bestowed honour where it was due and well-deserved.

Assam Bandh

With the Army standing by to assist the civil administration in case of any eventuality, the Assam government stepped up security measures on the eve of the 24-hour statewide bandh.

No To Mediation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president, G S Tohra, has turned down another mediation effort for a settlement with the Akalis made by Sujan Singh, a member of the Minorities Commission.

Pakistan Aid Slashed

A Senate subcommittee, which approved the US foreign aid spending bill, has reduced funds for Pakistan and El Salvador. Mark O Hatfield, chairman of the committee, said the aid was too heavily weighted in favour of military rather than economic assistance.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:10:11 am
December 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Palestine Matters

