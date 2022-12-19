December 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indira Attacks BJP

The Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi, mounted a scathing attack on the Opposition for fostering secessionist forces and encouraging communal elements. Addressing a series of public meetings on a whistle-stop election campaign in the state, Mrs Gandhi singled out the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS for a virulent attack and cautioned people against such forces that promoted fissiparous tendencies.

Vietnam vs China

Vietnam Foreign Minister Nguyen Co Thach said there was no question of unilateral withdrawal of Vietnamese troops from Kampuchea without guarantees for the security of Kampuchea. He said his country had already announced a partial withdrawal of troops. Vietnam, he said, had taken the first step and it was now for the other side to come forward with the response. He said the threat from China still existed.

Secret Agreement

Top Congress (I) leaders of the state, who are dissatisfied with the selection of candidates by the party high command, have entered into a secret agreement with Telugu Desam president N T Rama Rao to sabotage the electoral chances of party candidates, according to reliable sources. They met Rama Rao at a secret place and discussed how best they could defeat the Congress-I candidates in important constituencies.

Palestine-Jordan Pact

Palestine Liberation Organisation Chairman Yasser Arafat said that an agreement has been reached to form a confederation of Jordan and a future Palestinian state. “It is a relationship between two nations, each of whom has its special identity within a union and not one state”, he said.