Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

December 15, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence

The army was called out to assist the police in quelling the violence sweeping curfew-bound Baroda. Director-General of Police P N Writer said troops would stage a flag march through the affected parts of the city.

It has left eight people dead.
The army was called out to assist the police in quelling the violence sweeping curfew-bound Baroda. Director-General of Police P N Writer said troops would stage a flag march through the affected parts of the city. He described the violence as “communal trouble”. It has left eight people dead.

Congressmen Dissent

The mayor, Jatin Mody, and 16 municipal councillors resigned from the Congress (I) in protest against the Madhavsinh Solanki government’s decision to transfer the city police commissioner, Jaipal Singh, following violence in Baroda. Earlier, five Muslim Congress (I) corporators announced their resignations from the party protesting against the alleged failure of the police to curb violence in the city.

Yemen Quake

Fresh tremors jolted North Yemen as a massive search continued for survivors after a “rare earthquake”, which left about 1,082 dead and nearly 3,000 injured.

Nusrat Slams Zia

Begum Nusrat Bhutto ridiculed Gen Ziaul Haq for trying to sign a no-war pact with India. In an interview to the The Indian Express, she said. “All this tamasha was Zia’s gimmick to stay in power.” She explained that a friendship treaty which would open up economic co-operation, and liberalise visa exchanges between the two nations is more important. The Simla Agreement had paved the way in this direction, she said.

Ila Joshi Dead

Ila Chand Joshi, noted Hindi litterateur, died in Allahabad. He was 80. He worked as editor of Dharmyug, Sangam and Sahityakar and served at AIR as a Hindi producer.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:48:48 am
40 Years Ago

