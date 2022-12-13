December 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bombay Bandh

Trade union leader Datta Samant called upon workers belonging to his unions, including the striking mill-workers of the Maharashtra Girni Kamgar Union (MGKU), to make the “Bombay bandh” a success. Addressing a large rally of supporters at the Shivaji Park in Central Bombay, the president of the MGKU urged them to ensure total peace and non-violence during the one-day agitation. Other speakers, however, threatened that the workers would take the law into their hands if the police tried to suppress the agitators who were expressing solidarity with the striking mill workers, who have now been on strike for almost 11 months.

New Punjab Formula

A new formula is being evolved to resolve the Punjab tangle. The proposal envisages that, except for the Akalis’ demand concerning the territorial issue, the Centre should announce the acceptance of their other demands on which accord was reportedly reached between the two sides on November 18. The territorial dispute, which blocked an agreement at the last moment, could be taken up after the elections to the Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura assemblies on January 5.

Zia On N-weapons

Pakistan President Zia-ul Haq says his country has no intention of developing a nuclear device, peaceful or non-peaceful. The military dictator said that the United States intelligence reports that Pakistan was developing supplies of plutonium and uranium — materials used for nuclear devices — were “certainly incorrect”. He added that he hoped to hold free elections in his country in about two years. The delivery of the first F-16 plane from the US to Pakistan should start in two to three weeks time, the government-controlled newspaper, Pakistan Times, reported.