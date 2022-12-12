December 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Akalis firm on stir

Harchand Singh Longowal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, declared that the party morcha to press for the acceptance of Akali demands as laid down in the Anandpur Sahib resolution, would continue and the party’s four MPs and 37 MLAs would submit their resignation on January 26 next year, in protest against “the dictatorial attitude of the government.” He said the next phase of the agitation would be announced after January 26 next year.

New light on kashmir

Secret US and British documents of 1951, declassified and released for publication, throw fresh light on the gradual evolution of the US position on Kashmir in the Fifties from one of impartiality to a pro-Pakistani tilt. The change happened after India could not be mobilised to provide its troops to defend West Asia. Pakistan was willing to do so if the Kashmir issue could be settled.

China visit off

India cancelled the visit of a three-member delegation to China for the Kotnis memorial function in Beijing. An official spokesman told newsmen that the visit had been called off because the atmosphere had been spoiled by the perverse attack by the official Chinese news agency on inclusion of two Arunachal Pradesh dance items at the concluding ceremony of the New Delhi Asiad.

No handcuffing

A division bench of the Patna High Court comprising Justice Birendra Prasad Singh and Justice Krishna Ballav Singh has directed the Bihar government to not handcuff an undertrial unless there were compelling reasons to do so. The judges also directed the state government to make sure that an injured prisoner is not handcuffed. The court issued this direction while dealing with a writ petition filed on behalf of the Bihar unit of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties in connection with the handcuffing of Adivasis, who were injured in police firing in Palajori block of Santhal Parganas in October. The Adivasis were demanding that their area be declared scarcity-hit.