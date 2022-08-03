scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

August 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Split

Charan Singh’s Lok Dal was all set for its fourth and biggest split since the 1980 elections. The Socialists led by Madhu Limaye declared themselves as the “genuine Lok Dal”.

By: Editorial |
August 3, 2022 4:53:51 am
The widely-condemned anti-press bill got stuck in the Bihar Legislative Council after it was tabled amid rumpus.

Charan Singh’s Lok Dal was all set for its fourth and biggest split since the 1980 elections. The Socialists led by Madhu Limaye declared themselves as the “genuine Lok Dal”. They also “derecognised” Singh as party president, re-affirmed their decision to hold the August 9 meeting to be preceded by the meeting of the 11-member Parliamentary Board in which Charan Singh has only three supporters.

Peace Pact With Pak

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi stressed India’s desire to normalise relations with Pakistan and affirmed that the scope of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship she had offered to that country would extend “far beyond a mere no war pact”. She recalled that a “no-war pact was first offered to Pakistan by my father and repeated in different forms subsequently. But Pakistan seemed to be allergic to words. It has now come forward with a proposal for a no-war pact. We are ready to take it up once more.”

Anti-Press Bill Stuck

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

The widely-condemned anti-press bill got stuck in the Bihar Legislative Council after it was tabled amid rumpus. Several opposition members called it “unconstitutional and illegal” as it had not been “duly passed” by the lower House. The local newsmen, who earlier in the day, led by editors of local dallies, marched in a silent procession to the council to urge the chairman to see that the bill was not passed through the House, walked out of the press gallery in protest.

Fresh Fire In Beirut

Israeli and Palestinian forces exchanged fire at Beirut’s International Airport — the scene of 14 hours of devastating Israeli air and land attacks that left 165 persons dead.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:53:51 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

August 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Split
August 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Split
Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
Explained: India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
Explained: India’s One-China stand & relations with Taiwan
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

With 2 more, India records 8 monkeypox cases

With 2 more, India records 8 monkeypox cases

What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained

What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Flagging terror threat, India pledges support to Maldives

Flagging terror threat, India pledges support to Maldives

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

NOC had expired, four owners at large, say Police
Jabalpur hospital blaze

NOC had expired, four owners at large, say Police

Why no concern for Muslim workers: Shivpal on Ram Gopal’s ‘letter to Yogi’

Why no concern for Muslim workers: Shivpal on Ram Gopal’s ‘letter to Yogi’

'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal behind FIR claimed same year ago

'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal behind FIR claimed same year ago

Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16
NSE phone-tapping case

Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement