August 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago

Patna Bandh

Normal life came to a standstill with shops, business establishments and cinema houses remaining closed in response to the call for a 12-hour Patna bandh in protest against the brutal police lathi-charge on a peaceful procession of Bihar journalists. The magnitude of the response to the bandh call exceeded all expectations. The movement of buses, private and state, and rickshaws thinned down to a trickle. Although hospitals, banks and government offices were not affected by the bandh, attendance was less than normal. The Patna university area and the busy shopping centre were deserted as students and teachers alike boycotted classes.

PM In Mauritius

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who arrived in Port Louis to a warm welcome by the Mauritians, said that India was opposed to the establishment of nuclear bases which endangered world peace. Mrs Gandhi, who flew in on a three-day visit by a special Air India Boeing 707 “Lhotse”, said in her arrival statement that the Indian Ocean was bristling with problems which threatened the world. Later, addressing a mass rally at the Champ de Mars, the PM assured that India desired to help Mauritius in all its problems and forge closer economic links.

IA Hijacker Revealed

The Amritsar district police have established the identity of the Sikh youth who hijacked the Indian Airlines Boeing 737 on August 20 was shot dead by commands of the Punjab police at Rajasansi airport. Disclosing this, Surjit Singh Bains, senior superintendent of police said that the hijacker’s real name was Manjit Singh, son of Dalip Singh alias Mela Singh. The hijacker is survived by his wife, Sharanjit Kaur, and a five-year-old daughter, Rajji, besides an unmarried sister, Paramjit Kaur.