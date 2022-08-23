August 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM Defends Police

Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra alleged that “backed by anti-social elements, some people provoked a clash with the police” in which many journalists sustained injuries. The CM, in a statement, claimed that the police force acted only when it “was subjected to heavy stoning”. Accepting the police version, he said that “press versions of the incident are expectedly most exaggerated and they deliberately hide facts which prove that the march was far from peaceful.”

J&K Cabinet

The ‘wait-and-see’ policy of the supporters of G M Shah, who quit the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet last week, appears to have forced Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to have second thoughts on the proposed reshuffle. None of his supporters, who were expected to tender their resignations, did so till now to make way for a reshuffle. The Sheikh has, therefore, proposed the induction of only his eldest son, Farooq Abdullah, into the cabinet as health minister.

Boeing hijacking

Museebat Singh, the Indian Airlines hijacker who was shot dead, was expecting three accomplices to join him. The police and intelligence authorities are reportedly making frantic efforts to track down Singh’s co-conspirators.

Israel warns Syria

After watching the first batch of Palestinian guerrillas leave Beirut, Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon, subtly warned Syria that Israeli guns were within range of shelling the Syrian capital, Damascus. This was the second time in a week that the minister has telegraphed that the Israelis may turn their Lebanese invasion into an assault on the Syrians, who have some 35,000 troops in Lebanon under an Arab league mandate.