scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago

Beirut resounded to the roar of thousands of guns as the besieged west sideof the city bade farewell to Palestinian fighters.

Questioned at length, four crew members of the hijacked plane narrated all the events leading to the shooting, except the shooting itself.

Press Lathi-charged

Over 30 journalists were seriously injured, many of them sustaining bleeding wounds on their head and limbs, when a riot squad of the CRPF brutally lathi-charged a peaceful, silent procession on its way to Raj Bhawan to present a memorandum against the press curbs bill. The operation was directed by the city police superintendent, U S Dutta.

Boeing Hijacking

The exact circumstances of the killing of the IA Boeing hijacker, Manjit Singh, alias Museebat Singh, at Amritsar airport, remain cloaked in mystery, partly because of a Union government ban on the disclosure of any information pertaining to the hijacker’s death. Questioned at length, four crew members of the hijacked plane narrated all the events leading to the shooting, except the shooting itself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

PLO Evacuation

Beirut resounded to the roar of thousands of guns as the besieged west sideof the city bade farewell to Palestinian fighters. The traditional tribute of firing rifles into the air reached a crescendo as the first commandos sailed to Cyprus. Over the next two weeks, about15,000 Palestinian guerrillas and Syrian troops are due to be dispersed among eight Arab countries.

Afghanistan Talks

Vital talks under the UN auspices are likely to take place in New York next month for finding a peaceful settlement of the 32-month-old Afghanistan problem. This follows the first round of indirect talks Diego Cordovez, the UN Secretary-General’s, had in Geneva last June with Pakistan Foreign Minister Yaqub Khan, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Dost, and the Iranian ambassador Jafar Mahallati.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:00:40 am
Next Story

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
‘Every university has a lunatic fringe... left, right, centre... But they cannot define its identity’: JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
Idea Exchange

‘Every university has a lunatic fringe... left, right, centre... But they cannot define its identity’: JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

Shah targets KCR: Despite Rs 2 lakh cr help from Centre, Telangana plunged into debt

Shah targets KCR: Despite Rs 2 lakh cr help from Centre, Telangana plunged into debt

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Bilkis Bano case: Ex-NHRC member Sujata Manohar terms decision to release 11 convicts as ‘dilution of rule of law’

Bilkis Bano case: Ex-NHRC member Sujata Manohar terms decision to release 11 convicts as ‘dilution of rule of law’

Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, injured militant nabbed

Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, injured militant nabbed

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh: Five more bodies found, toll at 27

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh: Five more bodies found, toll at 27

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement