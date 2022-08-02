August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis

Updated: August 2, 2022 4:55:52 am
The Lok Dal seems to be hurtling towards a major crisis. Madhu Limaye, general secretary of the party, resigned his post. Three party secretaries have already resigned. Party workers and leaders from different states will meet in New Delhi to decide what they would do. The question of forming a new party may also be raised at that meeting.
Blow-out In Oilfield
There has been a blow-out in a well in Bombay High oilfield — an uncontrollable flow of gas with traces of oil. The blow-out has not yet been controlled. It occurred when the jack-up rig “Sagar Vikas” was drilling for the first time into a new formation where geological data had suggested the presence of gas. There has been no report of any casualty.
Beirut Airport Taken
Subscriber Only Stories
Israeli forces carried out a big offensive against Palestinian guerrillas in Beirut and Defence Minister Ariel Sharon said they had captured the city’s international airport. Launching one of the biggest actions of the eight-week war, Israeli planes, ships and armour bombarded Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) strongholds for about 14 hours before a cease-fire was arranged.
Kenya Coup Attempt
Elements of the Kenyan airforce tried to oust the government of President Daniel Arap Moi but the attempted coup was crushed by other sections of the armed forces and the police, the state radio reported. President Daniel Arap Moi broadcast to the nation after the abortive coup attempt and thanked army leaders and their men for “their total loyalty to me and to the government and the people of Kenya.” At least eight people were reported killed and 50 wounded.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
Latest News
Jharkhand lawyer held with Rs 50 lakh extortion money sent to 6-day remand
Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland
Monkeypox death: Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Rolling back new liquor policy, reverting to old regime where government dominates sale of liquor, is a bad idea
In major Trinamool rejig, most district unit chiefs replaced
SGPC: GST on sarais injustice by government
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan – US officials
Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD
Unemployment rate in Haryana only 8 per cent: CM Khattar
Detractors missing, Haryana Cong Chintan Shivir turns into Hooda’s show of strength
Delhi confidential: French Connection
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership