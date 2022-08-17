scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

August 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Acrimony in House

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 17, 1982.

By: Editorial |
August 17, 2022 4:00:38 am
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 17, 1982.

The Lok Sabha rejected a no-confidence motion against the government after a stormy 10-hour debate which was marked by a lot of acrimony and bitter personal and political exchanges between the Opposition and the treasury benches. The motion was defeated by 327 votes to 110. The house adjourned sine die The marathon debate saw the opposition lash out at Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her government for “devaluing” democracy and its institutions while faring poorly on the economic front. Mrs Gandhi, in a devastating 40-minute intervention, denounced the Opposition as an irresponsible motley crowd which ought to first pass a motion of no-confidence against itself.

Agreement on PLO

Lebanese Prime Minister Shafik Wazzan said a final agreement on evacuating the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) from Israeli-surrounded West Beirut would be ready for announcement soon. “We are in the process of putting the final touches on the agreement”, he said after a one-hour meeting with US envoy Philip Habib. Wazzan and his aides were expected to meet leaders of the PLO on August 18.

No war pact

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Pakistan said the Indian draft of a treaty of peace, friendship and cooperation was aimed at achieving too much too soon. In “one great leap forward” as against Islamabad’s own “step-by-step” approach. The draft, presented at the recent meeting of the foreign secretaries of the two countries, also contains “certain elements” which may provoke controversy and jeopardise what is immediately attainable. Pakistan has not rejected the treaty but expects the next meeting of foreign secretaries in New Delhi to focus on Pakistan’s proposal for a no-war pact.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:00:38 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts
Bilkis Bano case

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement