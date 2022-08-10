scorecardresearch
August 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Two Lok Dals

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 10, 1982.

August 10, 2022 4:00:08 am
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on August 10, 1982.

Two Lok Dals emerged on the political scene following the formalisation of the fourth and biggest split in Charan Singh’s party. The rebels led by Madhu Limaye, George Fernandes, Biju Patnaik, Devi Lai and Kumbha Ram Arya removed Charan Singh as president and elected Karpoori Thakur in his place. They declared themselves the “genuine” Lok Dal. Later at a workers’ convention, Fernandes was declared as the general secretary of the party which the convention felt should strive to unite the opposition to build a national alternative to the “authoritarian” Congress (I). The claims and counterclaims of the Singh and Thakur factions could not be immediately verified as they continued to woo each other’s supporters.

South Asian Unity

Foreign ministers of seven South Asian nations will meet in the middle of next year to give a political direction to the evolving concept of South Asian cooperation. The foreign secretaries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives reaffirmed in a joint communique the concept of South Asian regional cooperation. The meeting is likely to take place between May and September 1983.

Assam Talks Resume

The tripartite talks on the foreign nationals issue in Assam would resume on August 25, Home Minister R Venkataraman. announced in the Rajya Sabha. He said he was optimistic about a “breakthrough”.

Amitabh ‘Serious’

Film actor Amitabh Bachchan’s condition continued to be “serious” but he did not need respiratory support, a medical bulletin issued by the Beach Candy hospital said. According to some nurses attending to him, Amitabh has been showing signs of recovery.

