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The massive blaze at the Siddhartha Continental Hotel in South Delhi on January 22, which claimed 34 lives, was caused by LPG leakage, an official inquiry commission report has established. The report of the commission presented in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Buta Singh blamed “human failure” and “lapses on the part of both the hotel management and the fire service” for the tragedy, which, it said, “was avoidable”. “The overall assessment of the entire circumstances before the commission points to LPG leakage as the cause of the fire,” the report of Justice D R Khanna said.