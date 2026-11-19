On November 19, The Indian Express reported escalating violence in Punjab. Terrorists killed three people, injured four and looted another bank in Punjab, even as authorities lifted the night curfew in Hoshiarpur. In Parliament, Home Minister Buta Singh accused opposition politicians and religious leaders in Punjab of encouraging terrorism, describing their conduct as treason. Elsewhere, an official inquiry established that an LPG leak had caused the devastating hotel fire in South Delhi, which claimed 34 lives, while a government employees’ strike in Uttar Pradesh entered its eighth day, bringing essential services to a standstill.
- 01
Three killed in Punjab, bank looted
Night curfew was lifted at Hoshiarpur following improvement in the law and order situation, even as terrorists killed three persons, injured four and robbed another bank in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A late-night report from Hoshiarpur said the district magistrate also ordered the reopening of schools and colleges. Earlier, the police resorted to lathicharge and firing of plastic bullets to disperse a stone-throwing mob in the trouble-torn town. Curfew was clamped on Hoshiarpur as a precautionary measure in view of the tension due to some stray incidents of stoning and manhandling of a head constable by Shiv Sena workers.
- 02
Buta Singh lashes out
The Home Minister, Buta Singh, lashed out at politicians in Punjab who were encouraging terrorists and said the behaviour of such leaders was nothing short of treason. Replying to a four-hour debate in the Lok Sabha on the activities of terrorists in Punjab and elsewhere in the country, Buta Singh accused Prakash Singh Badal, leader of the breakaway Akali group, and G S Tohra of lending support to anti-national elements and said the involvement of religious leaders was aggravating the situation in Punjab.
- 03
LPG leak caused hotel fire
The massive blaze at the Siddhartha Continental Hotel in South Delhi on January 22, which claimed 34 lives, was caused by LPG leakage, an official inquiry commission report has established. The report of the commission presented in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Buta Singh blamed “human failure” and “lapses on the part of both the hotel management and the fire service” for the tragedy, which, it said, “was avoidable”. “The overall assessment of the entire circumstances before the commission points to LPG leakage as the cause of the fire,” the report of Justice D R Khanna said.
- 04
Strike paralyses UP
The Government has almost ceased to function in Uttar Pradesh while essential services are crippled as a result of the total strike by government employees, which entered the eighth day. Doctors and engineers have also decided to join the strike for pay parity with Central employees. Already 80 per cent of indoor patients have been discharged from hospitals and outdoor services have been paralysed, following the strike by pharmacists and others. Nurses too are joining the strike. All government offices in the state capital, including the secretariat, were deserted.