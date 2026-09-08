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40 years ago September 8, 1986: Dead and injured arrive

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 8, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 8, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 8, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 8, 2026 07:02 AM IST First published on: Sep 8, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The arrival of the Indian Airlines relief plane at Bombay with 96 passengers and six bodies ended the tragic hijack drama of the Pan Am jumbo at Karachi airport. Bedlam prevailed at the arrival terminal after the Airbus A300 landed. Anxious relatives inquired in vain about passengers who did not figure among those in the plane and whose names were not mentioned in the official list.

PM stands his ground

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