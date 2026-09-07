The Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi blamed the Pakistani authorities for their ham-handed action in dealing with the hijackers who had seized the Pan Am aircraft, in which 16 people were killed and several were injured (according to the latest reports). The Prime Minister said it was very difficult for him to say who was responsible for the hijacking incident. But he noted that the hijackers were reportedly speaking Urdu — “a language which is spoken only in the subcontinent and not outside.”

Reagan praises Islamabad

Pakistan authoritieS were blamed by Pan American airline for the security lapses which enabled terrorists to seize its jumbo jet at Karachi airport. Pan Am’s chief operating officer told a press conference in New York that Pakistani officials were responsible for allowing the airport perimeter to be “penetrated by terrorists”. There was no failure on the part of the airline. However, President Reagan praised the Pakistani government for acting “boldly and decisively to bring this nightmare to an end”. The US government applauds Islamabad’s “exemplary resolve in the handling of this incident”, he said.

Flight purser killed

Advertisement

Neerja Mishra, a senior Indian flight purser on the hijacked Pan Am jumbo, was killed by terrorists before Pakistani commandos could enter the aircraft, according to information received in Bombay. Mishra was rushed to Karachi’s Jinnah hospital, where she was declared dead. Her body is being flown to Bombay. Mishra was to celebrate her 23rd birthday on September 7.