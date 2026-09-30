Three persons were killed and three were seriously injured when two scooter-borne terrorists sprayed bullets in a local bazaar in Basti Gujjan in Jalandhar. The dead were Hans Raj (65) and Kartar Chand (70). The injured who were rushed to the hospital are Vijay Kumar (20), Parkash and Om Parkash.

Gold still eludes India

India have been unable to jump the queue and grab a single gold medal after nine days of competition in the 10th Asian Games. Farokh Tarapore and Dhruv Bhandari seem to have been jinxed in the 470 class in the Busan Yachting Centre. They finished fourth in the last two of the seven races and allowed China’s Lin Jiacheng and Chen Hongtai, who triumphed without a single penalty point, to snatch the gold.

Reliance loan under scanner

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The Reserve Bank of India is examining in detail the report of its high-powered committee on the sanction of large loans to Reliance Industries associate companies against the shares and debentures of RIL to determine what further action is needed in the light of recent findings, the Finance Ministry said.

Major plane mishap averted

At least 185 passengers and 10 crew members aboard a Bombay-bound Indian Airlines Airbus had a miraculous escape when it overshot the runway after the pilot applied the emergency brakes at the Meenambakkam Airport.