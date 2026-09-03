40 years ago September 3, 1986: PM for immediate sanctions

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, called upon non-aligned countries to work out a package of measures to help frontline states meet the aggression by the South African government. He ordered India’s full support for the measures to end apartheid.

NAM report criticised

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s report to the non-aligned summit as outgoing chairman of the movement came in for adverse comment outside the conference for not giving a full account of the happenings in the last three years. Particular notice was taken of the report not having made any mention of the US bombing of the Libyan capital and the team of NAM foreign ministers visiting Tripoli.

DTC scraps scheme

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In the face of violent resistance by residents of a number of trans-Jamuna colonies, the Delhi Transport Corporation decided to do away with the “route rationalisation” scheme introduced in the area on August 30. A statement issued by the DTC said the Minister for Surface Transport, Rajesh Pilot, had ordered that DTC routes in the trans-Jamuna colonies be restored to the earlier position.

Deadly collision in Black Sea

Three hundred and ninety-eight passengers are dead or missing after the marine accident in the Black Sea, a Soviet government enquiry commission has reported. Seventy-nine bodies have so far been recovered from the sea, and 319 passengers remain to be traced.