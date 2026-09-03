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40 years ago September 3, 1986: PM for immediate sanctions

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 3, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 3, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 3, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 3, 2026 07:11 AM IST First published on: Sep 3, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, called upon non-aligned countries to work out a package of measures to help frontline states meet the aggression by the South African government. He ordered India’s full support for the measures to end apartheid.

NAM report criticised

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