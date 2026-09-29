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40 years ago September 29, 1986: Violence and arrests in Punjab

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 29, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 29, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 29, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 29, 2026 06:40 AM IST First published on: Sep 29, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Two persons were killed and two others, including a granthi of a gurdwara, were injured in Punjab during the past 24 hours while the police and paramilitary forces arrested five suspected extremists. Avtar Singh was gunned down by two people when he was standing outside a house in Dangoan village in Ludhiana district, while another person identified as Sher Singh was shot at and injured seriously.

Badal’s big claim

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