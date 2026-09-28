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40 years ago September 28, 1986: Relief for Haryana farmers

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 28, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 28, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 28, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 28, 2026 06:40 AM IST First published on: Sep 28, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal announced the abolition of land revenue with immediate effect. Addressing a huge public gathering, he announced that the concessions would cost the state exchequer Rs 113 crore. A grateful audience of farmers greeted the announcement with thunderous applause amid shouts of “Bansi Lal ki jai.”

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