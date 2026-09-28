40 years ago September 28, 1986: Relief for Haryana farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal announced the abolition of land revenue with immediate effect. Addressing a huge public gathering, he announced that the concessions would cost the state exchequer Rs 113 crore. A grateful audience of farmers greeted the announcement with thunderous applause amid shouts of “Bansi Lal ki jai.”

Reagan vetoes sanctions

US President Ronald Reagan vetoed a Congressional package of economic sanctions against South Africa, opening the way for Congress to overrule him and inflict a major foreign policy defeat. He claimed that most of the proposed measures “would seriously impede the prospects for a peaceful end to apartheid”.

Commando copters for Navy

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India is buying the newest type of commando helicopters from Britain. The helicopters being produced by Westland would enable the Navy to launch commando assaults on shore-based targets from the sea.

Kapil gets anonymous parcel

Indian skipper Kapil Dev received an anonymous registered parcel at the Kotla ground. It caused him greater distress than the bumpers of Imran Khan and Dennis Lillee. The parcel contained an old transistor. Amidst warnings from teammates not to handle it as it may be a bomb, Kapil Dev called in security guards, who took it away.