40 years ago September 25, 1986: Congress undecided on GNLF

The Congress (I) Legislature Party meeting to decide its stand on the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) movement, in the light of the Prime Minister’s recent statement that it was not anti-national, ended undecided despite a two-hour stormy session. It failed to reach a consensus even though the WBPCC (I) president, Priya Ranjan Das Munshi, made it clear that it could go ahead with its resolution describing the movement as anti-national. The party instead decided to meet on September 29 to finalise its stand on the resolution filed by six Congress (I) MLAs.

Pakistan’s accusation

Pakistan accused India of adopting delaying tactics in discussing at the technical level its plan to construct a barrage on the Jhelum in Kashmir “in violation of the Indus Basin Treaty”.

Probe sought into land grab

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The Delhi Development Authority has recommended a CBI probe into the grabbing of an industrial plot worth over Rs 50 lakh, for which the lease deed and other documents had been forged. An industrial unit had been established on the plot. The DDA demolition squad demolished the structure, and took possession of the plot.

Seoul corrects India map

The Seoul Asian Games organising committee published a revised Indian map in the Asiad News following India’s threat to pull out of the games’ closing ceremony over the exclusion of Jammu and Kashmir in the map published earlier. There was no apology or expression of regret with the map which was published alongside an interview with the Indian chef-de-mission, A K Mattoo.