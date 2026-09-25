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40 years ago September 25, 1986: Congress undecided on GNLF

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 25, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 25, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 25, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 25, 2026 07:01 AM IST First published on: Sep 25, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The Congress (I) Legislature Party meeting to decide its stand on the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) movement, in the light of the Prime Minister’s recent statement that it was not anti-national, ended undecided despite a two-hour stormy session. It failed to reach a consensus even though the WBPCC (I) president, Priya Ranjan Das Munshi, made it clear that it could go ahead with its resolution describing the movement as anti-national. The party instead decided to meet on September 29 to finalise its stand on the resolution filed by six Congress (I) MLAs.

Pakistan’s accusation

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