The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala, ruled out any unity talks with the Akali Dal (Badal group) in future. “There is no question of unity with Badal and his friends who have been eulogising the killers of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal,” he said in an informal chat with newsmen in New Delhi. Barnala recalled that Badal and others participated in a congregation organised by the All India Sikh Students Federation in Amritsar, where the killers of Sant Longowal were honoured and a gate erected in

their memory.

CPM, Advani decry PM remarks

The BJP president, L K Advani and the CPI(M) politburo members strongly criticised Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s recent remark that the Gorkha National Front Movement in Darjeeling was not “anti-national” and said that it would harm the causes of the Indian people’s fight against divisive forces to safeguard national unity and integrity.

India happy with GATT

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India is fully satisfied with the accord achieved at the Uruguay general agreement on trade and tariff (GATT) negotiations. While it has paved the way for opening of negotiations in the goods sector, parallel negotiations in the services sector agreed upon will be outside the GATT.

Trade union thaw

A new climate of conciliation among the major national central trade unions, including the Congress (I)-led INTUC, has quietly taken shape in the past year, resulting in a series of joint moves by the hitherto rivals. This development, rather unnoticed by observers, concerns not only the normal trade union issues but also several national and international problems with political undertones.