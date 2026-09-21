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40 years ago September 21, 1986: Global trade talks

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 21, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 21, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 21, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 21, 2026 06:42 AM IST First published on: Sep 21, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Ministers from more than 70 nations meeting at Punta Del Este have agreed to launch a new round of global trade negotiations that will cover goods and services in separate parts, according to a declaration proposed to be adopted by them. To carry out multilateral trade negotiations, the draft declaration announced the establishment of a trade negotiations committee. which shall hold its first meeting “not later than” October 31. The document drew a distinction between negotiations on trade in goods — to be conducted by the contracting parties to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade — and those on trade in services — to be conducted by “ministers”.

Jyoti Basu warns PM

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