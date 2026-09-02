Opinion 40 years ago September 2, 1986: NAM proposes sanctions
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 2, 1986.
The eighth non-aligned summit began in Harare with a fervent appeal by top leaders for efforts to end the apartheid policies in South Africa. Similar action was suggested towards achieving a just international economic order and nuclear disarmament.
Bid to blow up bus in Delhi
Two suspected terrorists tried to blow up a DTC bus in the Capital, leaving an explosive device in a briefcase on the bus near Kauria Bridge. Passengers noticed the briefcase just as the bus was about to start. Police and experts of the bomb squad rushed to the spot. The experts defused the device.
77 die in US plane collision
An Aeromexico DC-9 airliner and a private plane collided and crashed in balls of fire into houses in Los Angeles, killing at least 77 people. Teams of disaster workers spread out over a blackened square mile of houses and tree-lined streets, strewn with shoes, clothing and toys scattered by the airliner.
Judge among three shot
R P Gaind, additional district and sessions judge, Jalandhar, and two others were gunned down by terrorists in the past 24 hours in Punjab.