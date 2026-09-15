40 years ago September 15, 1986: Seoul airport explosion

Five people were killed and 26 wounded in a bomb blast in the crowded arrival hall of Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, police said. The incident fanned fears that terrorists would try to sabotage the Asian Games. A police spokesman said the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in a bin near a terminal gate.

Punjab asks for troops

The Punjab government has approached the Centre for the deployment of 60 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the state in the wake of the Muktsar killings. This was stated by Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala, at a press conference in Jaipur.

First Indian-built submarine

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The first Indian-built submarine for the Navy will be ready for sea trials by 1990 and the second a year later. This is the first time construction of submarines has been undertaken by the country’s premier ship-building firm, Mazagon Dock Ltd. When the contract for the four submarines was signed with a West German firm in 1982, it was envisaged that two would be built in Mazagon Dock, Bombay, and two in the HDW yard at Kiel.

Blast kills Iraqi diplomat

A bomb planted under a car seat exploded and killed Iraq’s vice consul in Karachi as he drove from his home, authorities said. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion that killed Iraqi vice-consul Mehtar Abdus Salam and critically injured his driver.