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40 years ago September 15, 1986: Seoul airport explosion

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 15, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 15, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 15, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 15, 2026 06:52 AM IST First published on: Sep 15, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Five people were killed and 26 wounded in a bomb blast in the crowded arrival hall of Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, police said. The incident fanned fears that terrorists would try to sabotage the Asian Games. A police spokesman said the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in a bin near a terminal gate.

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