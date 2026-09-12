Opinion 40 years ago, September 12, 1986: 28 killed in train-bus collision
At least 28 bus passengers were killed and over 60 injured, several of them seriously, in a major train-bus collision at an unmanned level-crossing at Pathalipahar in the north Lakhimpur district of Upper Assam, bordering Arunachal Pradesh
At least 28 bus passengers were killed and over 60 injured, several of them seriously, in a major train-bus collision at an unmanned level-crossing at Pathalipahar in the north Lakhimpur district of Upper Assam, bordering Arunachal Pradesh, according to the latest official reports reaching Guwahati. Forty-eight passengers were admitted to hospitals. A spokesman of NF Railway said the collision occurred as the bus driver failed to observe necessary caution.
PM on border security
The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said the Centre would not hesitate to take steps under the powers granted by the Rajya Sabha to counter any attempt by the Punjab government that might weaken border security. Gandhi was reacting to the state government’s decision to appoint an enquiry committee to go into the recent incident on the India-Pakistan border when 13 alleged terrorists were killed in an encounter with the BSF
The Gorkha question
The Left Front government wants to handle the GNLF-led movement for a separate state in Darjeeling purely as a political problem. It was ready to extend autonomy to the region, but under no circumstances would it allow Gorkha leaders to carry on any anti-national or divisive movement. This was stated by Chief Minister Jyoti Basu at a press conference. Basu said that secessionist and divisive forces should not find any element of inspiration in any section of the press.
NCERT silver jubilee
On the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, awarded fellowships of the National Institute of Education to 19 eminent educationists. Inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said that the new education policy (NEP) was designed to make the nation’s vast human resources an asset instead of a liability.