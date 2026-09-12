At least 28 bus passengers were killed and over 60 injured, several of them seriously, in a major train-bus collision at an unmanned level-crossing at Pathalipahar in the north Lakhimpur district of Upper Assam, bordering Arunachal Pradesh, according to the latest official reports reaching Guwahati. Forty-eight passengers were admitted to hospitals. A spokesman of NF Railway said the collision occurred as the bus driver failed to observe necessary caution.

PM on border security

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said the Centre would not hesitate to take steps under the powers granted by the Rajya Sabha to counter any attempt by the Punjab government that might weaken border security. Gandhi was reacting to the state government’s decision to appoint an enquiry committee to go into the recent incident on the India-Pakistan border when 13 alleged terrorists were killed in an encounter with the BSF