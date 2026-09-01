Foreign ministers of non-aligned countries have reportedly agreed to set up a separate fund to help frontline states facing aggression from the racist South African regime. The ministers have also endorsed the Special Declaration on South Africa put forth by the 52-member Organisation of African Unity, calling on all countries to impose comprehensive sanctions against South Africa.

India-Pakistan summit likely

There is a distinct possibility of a summit next week between India and Pakistan next week. President Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan, who is arriving in Harare to attend the non-aligned summit, is likely to seek a meeting with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for a bilateral exchange of views. Gen Zia is attending the non-aligned summit amid much speculation about a rift between him and the Pakistani prime minister, M K Junejo.

After Srirampur massacre

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The Home Minister, Buta Singh, has asked the Minister of State, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to visit Tripura following the killing of 14 people in Srirampur. Azad will leave for Agartala to study the situation and hold discussions with Chief Minister Nripen Chakraborty, senior officers of the state and security officers. Azad and the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura will visit Srirampur, the scene of the killings, on September 2.

Gavaskar dropped

Sunil Gavaskar has been dropped for the first two one-day internationals against Australia. The selection committee, which met in Bangalore under the chairmanship of Chandu Borde, has come out with what it called an “experimental team, keeping the 1987 World Cup in mind”. Borde told newsmen that the team for the internationals to be played in Jaipur (September 7) and Srinagar (September 9) did not contain Sandip Patil, Mohinder Amarnath, wicket-keeper Kiran More or Shivlal Yadav, besides Gavaskar.