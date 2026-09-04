Indian officials accused the British government of racial discrimination for proposing to introduce a visa system for visitors from India and four other Asian and African countries. The other countries that will face visa restrictions are Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Ghana.

V P Singh ‘land deals’ uproar

The issue of alleged involvement of the Union Finance Minister, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, in the land deals of the Dahya Charitable Trust of Allahabad stalled the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha for almost the entire day. Noisy and unruly scenes broke out in the House as soon as Shatrudra Prakash (Lok Dal) rose to press his adjournment motion on the subject and demanded Singh’s resignation pending a high-level inquiry into the affairs of the Dahya Charitable Trust. The House had to be adjourned several times before it was finally adjourned for the day at 5.25 pm. However, the Union Finance Minister, who air dashed from Delhi to Lucknow, kept his calm and summoned a press conference to clarify in no ambiguous terms that he was not a member of the Dahya Charitable Trust nor did he have any interest therein.

Farooq on President’s Rule

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The National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, said that he would not have any objection to a brief spell of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as an interim measure until the end of his current discussions with the Prime Minister for a political settlement. Abdullah, however, emphasised that the restoration of democracy in the state would be the only final solution, and for that it was necessary to dissolve the present assembly and hold fresh elections.

US halts aid to Zimbabwe

The United States has announced that it will give no new aid to Zimbabwe because of that nation’s “unwillingness to conduct its relations with the US according to accepted norms of diplomatic civility and practice”.