The Prime Minister said the examination of the speeches, letters, cassettes available on the Gorkha National Liberation Front-led movement revealed that it was not aimed at achieving statehood. (Archive)

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said there was no question of creating a separate Gorkhaland by dividing West Bengal. “No further amendment of the Constitution will be allowed for division of states,” he declared. Addressing a crowded press conference, the Prime Minister said the Union home and law ministries’ examination of the speeches, letters, cassettes available on the Gorkha National Liberation Front led movement in Darjeeling revealed that it was not aimed at achieving statehood. “Their major demand is that citizens of Nepal crossing over to India should be accepted as Indian citizens.”

India responds to Britain

India was cautious in its response to the draft extradition treaty presented by Britain. A spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry would not comment on whether the British Governments’ decision to have such a treaty amounted to a special concession. He hoped the British Government would use the provision of its existing laws, its political will, as well as the executive powers at its command to deal with issues pertaining to terrorist activities directed against India.