SAARC focuses on terrorism

The two-day second summit of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Bangalore, with an outright condemnation of terrorism and a call to all member states to ensure that “our territory is never used as a sanctuary or launching pad for terrorism anywhere in the region.” Speaking shortly after being elected chairman of the SAARC by acclamation in the elegant assembly hall of the Vidhana Soudha, Gandhi said each of the member-states “must do nothing that condones terrorism or gives aid and comfort to terrorists.” The concern with terrorism became the dominant theme of the inaugural session of the summit, with Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene devoting a better part of his address to his country’s preoccupation with this phenomenon and Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammed Khan Junejo condemning “all acts of violence against innocent people”.

Nuclear arms race

Advertisement

The South Asian nations called upon the major powers to end the nuclear arms race by urgently concluding a comprehensive test ban treaty and by stopping their policies of confrontation, intervention, and domination. This appeal is contained in a draft declaration approved by ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which will be formally adopted by their heads of state or government on the conclusion of the second SAARC summit.

Pakistan’s proposal to reduce tensions

Pakistan proposed that South Asian countries notify one another on significant troop movements to help build confidence among themselves. “We could also agree to invite observers when the movements exceed an agreed threshold,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo told the SAARC summit in Bangalore. The statement is seen as a part of what India regards as a “propaganda exercise” by Pakistan to put this country in the wrong. Foreign Secretary Abdul Sattar sought to convey to the world press the “unease” of his countrymen over reports of the alleged concentration of Indian troops on the border. Mr Junejo declared that Pakistan was open to cooperation “in any form at any level” with the other six SAARC member states to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Optimism regarding Sri Lanka

Hopes of finding an acceptable basis for solving the Sri Lankan Tamil issue brightened, with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, President J R Jayewardene, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M G Ramachandran, being involved in intensive discussions. An Indian official said, “Things are moving forward,” and a Sri Lankan source described the mood in their camp as “optimistic.”