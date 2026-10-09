Opinion 40 years ago October 9, 1986: India-Pakistan ties nosedive
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 09, 1986.
Bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have taken a distinct “downturn” in recent weeks and there is very little prospect of this trend being reversed in the near future, it is admitted in official circles in New Delhi. All hopes that the process of normalisation would commence following last December’s Rajiv-Zia meeting have been belied, thanks to what New Delhi believes to be intransigence on Islamabad’s part.
EVMs to get clearance soon
The Centre is likely to give its clearance soon for the introduction of electronic voting machines. The Election Commission’s proposal for switching over to voting machines was considered by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. The committee, which was given a demonstration of the machine, is understood to have approved the idea. The government, however, has decided to seek the views of all political parties.
Bridge in J&K set on fire
Saboteurs set afire the Mahjur Bridge over the Srinagar flood channel. The bridge, which was rendered unserviceable, connects nearly 12 villages to the city. Eight firefighters battled for seven hours to control the fire.
11 in killed in Bihar village
Eleven members belonging to the families of two landholders were killed in Dharmia village in Rafiganj police circle of Aurangabad district, according to official reports received in Patna. Scores of “activists belonging to the Mazdoor Kisan Sangram Samiti (KMSS)” allegedly launched a surprise attack on the two families with firearms and other sharp-edged weapons and killed II persons. The attack is said to be in retaliation for the “murder” of five persons belonging to the weaker sections in a neighbouring village.