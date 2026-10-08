The Government appointed a high-level committee headed by Cabinet Secretary B G Deshmukh to inquire into the attempt on the Prime Minister’s life at Rajghat on October 2. The four-member committee will also suggest remedial measures to improve the PM’s security system.

CBI detains six for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rounded up for interrogation six people from Delhi and around in connection with the attempt on the Prime Minister’s life on October 2. The detentions followed the disclosures by the assailant, Karamjit Singh, about his activities and associates in the Capital in the past few months. CBI sources said the man from whom Karamjit Singh bought the country-made pistol had been identified. “We are close on his heels,” a CBI officer said.

No talks with GNLF chief

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The Union Home Minister, Buta Singh, ruled out any talks with the president of the Gorkha National Liberation Front, Subhash Ghisingh. Replying to a question by newsmen , Singh asked, “Why should I talk with Ghisingh?”

Sensitive gravity data leaked

Leakage of militarily sensitive gravity data from the country, particularly relating to the Himalaya, is causing jitters in defence circles. There is concern about the security implications of sharing India’s gravity data with other nations because the information is a crucial input for the accurate guidance of ballistic missiles to their targets. Anyone wanting to aim ballistic missiles at military targets in India must know in advance the gravity profile along the entire path of the missile to make a direct hit.