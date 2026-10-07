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40 years ago October 7, 1986: PM optimistic on Punjab

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 07, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 07, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 07, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 7, 2026 07:02 AM IST First published on: Oct 7, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Punjab is much better today than it has been for a long time, according to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He said that in spite of the attempt on his life and on that of J F Ribeiro, the level of terrorism in that state had never been so low before. The terrorists, he said, had resorted to these attacks in an effort to salvage their image.

Security lapses reviewed

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