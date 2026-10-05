40 years ago October 5, 1986: P T Usha leads winning spree

India’s wonder-girl P T Usha led the winning spree, with its boxers managing to hold on to their expected positions as the country raked in 18 medals on the penultimate day of the 10th Asia Games in Seoul. India secured one gold, six silvers and 11 bronzes to take its total tally so far to 36 medals (4-9-23) and move up to the fifth position in the overall standings.

Congress bogus membership

The Congress (I) seems to have reached a dead end in its efforts to settle the problem of bogus membership. Excluding those enrolled after April 10, the party’s primary membership is — subject to scrutiny — now said to total 2.2 crore. But reports from district scrutiny committees suggest that 70 per cent of this primary membership, or a massive 1.54 crore members, is bogus

For VVIPs, coordinated security

Advertisement

A special group will be set up to oversee the work of all security agencies for better coordination among various agencies engaged in VVIP security. Detailed discussions in this regard were held in the Home Ministry on instructions from the Union Home Minister, Buta Singh, sources said. The meeting felt that the multiplicity of agencies, at times, resulted in instances like the one when an abortive attempt was made on the Prime Minister’s life at Rajghat.

Fire in Soviet nuclear sub

A fire broke out on a Soviet nuclear-powered submarine carrying ballistic missiles in the Atlantic Ocean, and three of the crew members died, state media TASS reported on Saturday. An expert commission in Moscow said there was no danger of any nuclear explosion or radioactive contamination of the environment or of weapons going off on their own. A compartment of the submarine caught fire a thousand kilometres northeast of the Bermuda Islands between the United States and the United Kingdom in the North Atlantic Ocean.