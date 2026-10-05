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40 years ago October 5, 1986: P T Usha leads winning spree

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 05, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 05, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 05, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 5, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

India’s wonder-girl P T Usha led the winning spree, with its boxers managing to hold on to their expected positions as the country raked in 18 medals on the penultimate day of the 10th Asia Games in Seoul. India secured one gold, six silvers and 11 bronzes to take its total tally so far to 36 medals (4-9-23) and move up to the fifth position in the overall standings.

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