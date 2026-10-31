Six people were killed in Punjab — three shot dead by terrorists while robbing a bank of Rs 22 lakh in Hoshiarpur district — as security forces continued preventive arrests for the second day. Extremists shot dead two people and injured two in Jalandhar.
Sweets being short-weighed
Special raids conducted by the Department of Weights and Measures on shops selling sweets and dry fruit in Delhi revealed many cases of short-weighing. Organised on the eve of Diwali, the raids have so far revealed that 60 of the 276 sweetmeat sellers and dry fruit vendors checked were cheating on weight. The five-day raid is expected to cover another 250 shops by November 1. While some shops had unverified weights or were deliberately shortweighing, most defaulters were weighing the sweets in cardboard boxes, which weigh 50-80 gms.
‘Pak used US arms against India’
Stephen Solarz, chairman of the US House of Representatives subcommittee on Asian and Pacific affairs, which will soon consider new American military aid to Pakistan, has upheld India’s contention that Islamabad had used US weapons in all its wars against India. “I do not want it to happen again,” he affirmed in a letter to leading Indian Americans.
Boost to India-Yugoslavia ties
Yugoslavia offered India a new credit of $120 million, signalling an upward swing in trade relations between the two countries, which have seen a slump in the past decade.