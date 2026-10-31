Six people were killed in Punjab — three shot dead by terrorists while robbing a bank of Rs 22 lakh in Hoshiarpur district — as security forces continued preventive arrests for the second day. Extremists shot dead two people and injured two in Jalandhar.

Sweets being short-weighed

Special raids conducted by the Department of Weights and Measures on shops selling sweets and dry fruit in Delhi revealed many cases of short-weighing. Organised on the eve of Diwali, the raids have so far revealed that 60 of the 276 sweetmeat sellers and dry fruit vendors checked were cheating on weight. The five-day raid is expected to cover another 250 shops by November 1. While some shops had unverified weights or were deliberately shortweighing, most defaulters were weighing the sweets in cardboard boxes, which weigh 50-80 gms.