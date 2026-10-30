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40 years ago October 30, 1986: PM attacks labour, industry

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 30, 1986.

40 years ago October 30, 1986: PM attacks labour, industryThis is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 30, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 30, 2026 07:25 AM IST First published on: Oct 30, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi blamed Indian labour and large industry for the stagnation and poor performance of the sector. Inaugurating a three-day national conference on “productivity through people in the age of changing technology” , he said unless the situation was corrected urgently, the country’s independence would be imperilled. “What we need is the will to do it.”

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