The assailant, who reportedly surrendered, had fired from behind a veil of creepers covering the concrete canopy at the entrance to the Samadhi. (Archive)

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi escaped an attempt on his life when an assailant fired at him twice in about 50 minutes at Rajghat. The assailant, who reportedly surrendered, had fired from behind a veil of creepers covering the concrete canopy at the entrance to the Samadhi. Five persons received minor cuts as the cartridge burst after it was fired.

Gunman giving different names

The gunman who made an attempt on the life of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is giving different names for himself, the police sources said. At first he said he was Manmohan Desai of Mathura. A slip was found in his pocket on which the name Manmohan Desai was written in Hindi. That is the name of a Bombay film producer. Later, he said he was Karamjit Singh of Sangrur. Investigators were still unsure of his real identity.