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40 years ago October 29, 1986: More violence in Punjab

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 29, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 29, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 29, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 29, 2026 07:11 AM IST First published on: Oct 29, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Sewa Singh Bhinder, vice-president of Gurdaspur district Congress-I and uncle of a former chief of Punjab and Delhi police, was among the seven persons killed by terrorists in the state in the past 24 hours.

PM for defensive measures

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