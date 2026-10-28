One person was killed and another injured by suspected terrorists in Punjab, while the statewide bandh in protest against terrorist killings at Khumban village passed off peacefully barring Hoshiarpur town, where indefinite curfew was imposed following clashes and police firing. Suspected terrorists shot dead a shopkeeper in Khwajpur village in Verowal, Amritsar district.

Badal Dal leader arrested

Sukhjinder Singh, a prominent leader of Akali Dal (Badal group) and former education minister, was arrested from his native village, Ramgarh, in Kapurthala district. The Punjab Police and CRPF personnel went to his residence and took him into custody. Singh was taken to Adampur aerodrome, from where he was flown to Delhi in a special plane.

Panel finds rape cover-up

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A Supreme Court commission has blown the cover off a conspiracy by top police officers to erase evidence of the rape of a Gujarati tribal by several policemen. The rape of 22-year-old Gunta Behn of Sagbara taluka in Bharuch district was sought to be covered up by the collector, two doctors of the local public hospital, the deputy superintendent of police, the SP and a sub-inspector among others. The commission has indicted all of them in a report submitted to the SC.

Two killed in Tripura firing

Two persons were killed when police fired to quell a violent mob in Jatrapur area of West Tripura district. Sources said the firing took place after a stone-throwing mob attacked a police station to snatch away two persons, arrested on the charge of drunkenness.