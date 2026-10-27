Sixteen suspected Pakistani nationals were shot dead by Border Security Force personnel while attempting to intrude into Indian territory even as major political parties in Punjab gave a call for a bandh in the state and Chandigarh to protest against the gunning down of seven persons in Khuban village. Thirteen intruders were killed in the Khemkaran area in Punjab, while two were shot dead in Anoopgarh and one in the Sriganganagar area of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. In a fresh spurt of incidents, terrorists shot dead an employee of a liquor shop near Moga and two ex-servicemen, in separate incidents, were deprived of their arms in Amritsar district.

PM on security situation

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, has issued instructions that the people in Punjab must be protected. The Prime Minister has called a meeting of the law-enforcing agencies to review the situation.

Sri Lanka conflict proposal

Advertisement

The Sri Lankan Tamil militant groups will on November 3 give their views on the latest proposals of the island government to solve the ethnic issue to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M G Ramachandran. Leaders of the militant groups discussed the proposals with the Chief Minister at the state secretariat for about 90 minutes. The advisor to the Centre on Constitutional matters, S Balakrishnan, was present at the meeting, along with the Tamil Nadu Food Minister, S Ramachandran, and the Law and Education Minister, C Ponnaiyan.

South Africa mining tragedy

At least five miners were killed when a lift went out of control and plunged down a shaft at a South African gold mine, the owners said. Ken Maxwell, chairman of Randfontein Estates Gold Mining Company, said two miners were crushed at the bottom of an 800 metre ventilation shaft at the mine, 40 km west of Johannesburg. Another three were killed by falling tackle, he told Reuters.