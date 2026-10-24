Militant-backed Akal Takht jathedar Gurbachan Singh Manochahal escaped after an encounter with security forces. A school teacher was shot and wounded and nine terrorists were arrested in Punjab during the past 24 hours. Terrorists also made an abortive attempt to loot a bank in Jalandhar. Manochahal, a proclaimed offender and member of the Panthic Committee nominated by militants, was among the five people involved in an exchange of fire with a Central Reserve Police Force patrol near Naushehra Pannuan.

Karamjit test-fired weapon

Karamjit Singh, who made an attempt on the life of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Rajghat, had test-fired his country-made revolver and killed an innocent person in Punjab, to convince himself of the weapon’s efficacy days before the abortive bid. The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) interrogation of Karamjit revealed that the person fired upon had died on the spot. CBI sources said investigations had shown that the October 2 incident was not as innocuous as it had seemed. “It is definitely not a simple matter and indicates a deep-rooted conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister,” sources said.