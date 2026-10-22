Terrorists struck in Haryana, gunning down Anand Sarup Trehan, a timber merchant, in the busy market of Sector 7, Panchkula. Three bearded young men shot at Trehan from close range and escaped in his new white Maruti car (CHI-9033). Trehan, a prosperous businessman of Chandigarh, was building a house and had gone to purchase material from an electrical store in Sector 7. According to eyewitnesses, Trehan had just entered his car parked in front of the shop when the three assailants dragged him out. Trehan tried to run but was shot in the chest.

US to expel 55 Soviet diplomats

The United States, retaliating for the expulsion of five American diplomats on spy allegations from Moscow, has decided to expel 55 Soviet diplomats from the country, two US officials said. An announcement was expected from the State Department later. Some of the Soviets are assigned to the embassy in Washington and the others to the Soviet consulate in San Francisco.

Concern over environment

Advertisement

Vasant Sathe, Union Minister of Energy, expressed concern over the neglect of the environment in the country over the years, which has resulted in adverse consequences. He was speaking at a national seminar on “Environmental Pollution Control and Monitoring” organised by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation.

OPEC agreement on quotas

Oil ministers from the member nations of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have reached an agreement on oil production quotas after 16 days of talks. The compromise agreement proposes a nominal increase in oil production of about 140,000 barrels a day.