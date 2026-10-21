40 years ago October 21, 1986: Mozambique president dies

President Samora Machel of Mozambique was one of the 34 people killed when the plane in which they were flying from Zambia to Mozambique crashed in South Africa’s Transvaal Province, officials said.

Violence in Darjeeling

One Gorkha National Liberation Front activist was killed and another suffered injuries amid clashes with CPI (M) supporters as scattered violence continued unabated in a popular tourist resort where Gorkhas are demanding an independent homeland. According to official reports, the GNLF supporters also set on fire at least 11 houses, mostly belonging to CPI (M) supporters.

India offers help on Kampuchea

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The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said that India was prepared to play a role in resolving the Kampuchean problem if the countries of the region so desired. Stating this at a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to Thailand, Gandhi said the Thai Prime Minister, Prem Tinsulanonda, had asked him to use India’s “immense prestige and influence” to bring about a political settlement.

Murder plot in Tihar

A knife made inside Tihar Jail to attack an official was recently found in a toilet inside the jail. Officials are now investigating the alleged plot to kill a staffer. Babu Khan alias Pahlwan, a life convict, has confessed that he made the knife. Rival groups of officials inside the jail are now accusing one another of engineering a murder plot.