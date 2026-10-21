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40 years ago October 21, 1986: Mozambique president dies

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 21, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 21, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 21, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 21, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Oct 21, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

President Samora Machel of Mozambique was one of the 34 people killed when the plane in which they were flying from Zambia to Mozambique crashed in South Africa’s Transvaal Province, officials said.

Violence in Darjeeling

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