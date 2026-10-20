India and Thailand differed in their approach to bringing about a solution to the Kampuchean problem, though there were “some points of commonality” on the issue. The difference of opinion was reflected during the talks Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had with his Thai counterpart, Gen Prem Tinsulanonda, and later in their banquet speeches.

Congress-I leader shot dead

Terrorist activities in Punjab claimed the life of a Congress-I leader, Prakash Chand Thuliwal, while the wireless network of the state police was jammed by a pirate transmitter for the third time in a fortnight in Amritsar district in the past 24 hours. Thuliwal, a spare parts dealer in Bagha Purana, Faridkot district was shot dead in his shop.

USSR expels 5 US diplomats

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Five US diplomats have been ordered to leave the USSR for “activities incompatible with their official status”, a Foreign Ministry statement announced. The statement, which said the ministry had protested to the US embassy, named four embassy officials in Moscow and a consular officer in Leningrad.

The living dead

In an act of criminal negligence, three patients at Osmania General Hospital were presumed dead and dumped into the mortuary compound. Consequently, one of the three died, and a hue and cry was raised by doctors of the forensic department who discovered the other two alive in the mortuary. They were shifted back to the hospital. Investigations by the Indian Express revealed that the three were allegedly thrown into the mortuary compound by two sweepers.